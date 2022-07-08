Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Dies After Shooting  – THISDAYLIVE

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is dead, after being shot during an election campaign event on Friday morning.

Abe succumbed to his injuries after the gunshot during a speech, according to media reports on Friday.

The alleged shooter is a former member of the country’s Self-Defence Forces, according to Japanese television station NHK, citing Defence Ministry sources.

According to media reports, the arrested man said he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted him dead.

Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, from 2012 to 2020.

He stepped down due to illness but maintained a strong political presence.

One of his main focuse was improving the country’s defences and upgrading its constitution so Japan could participate in foreign military ventures.

The accused allegedly fired two shots at Abe from behind, using a homemade firearm as Abe gave an election campaign speech in the city of Nara.

Abe, who served four terms in…