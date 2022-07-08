Group Says Closure of Universities Exposed Students to Social VicesIbrahim Oyewale, Lokoja. – THISDAYLIVE

Worried by the protracted industrial action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), a group – the Coalition of Northern Group, Student Wing (CNG -SW ) – has lamented that it has exposed students to violence, exploitation, early marriage, sexual abuse and other vices.

The group believed that due to the strike, more idle minds had been recruited into militias, sexual exploitation of girls and young women, teenage pregnancies and child labour in bid to make ends meet.

Speaking with the newsmen in Lokoja yesterday, the State Coordinator, Mr. Adama Ayuba lamented that the students were worried by the prolonged closure following the resurgence of the age-long unresolved dispute between the federal government and ASUU.

The coalition expressed concerns over protracted closure of Nigerian universities as a result of the strike embarked on by ASUU, threatening to mobilise students, parents to a massive zonal protest which would…