In Sallah Message, Buhari Vows to Unravel Cause of Current Security Challenges, Rising Cost of Living  – THISDAYLIVE

*Says he won’t rest until Nigerians get relief

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed not to leave any stone unturned towards getting to the cause of the recent security skirmishes in parts of the country as well as rising cost of living among Nigerians.

In his Eid-el Kabir message to Nigerian Muslims and other citizens, the President while commenting on the current security challenges and costs of living in the country, assured Nigerians that “I won’t rest until I bring relief to Nigerians,”

He added that “I am quite aware of the difficulties people are facing and working to resolve them.”

President Buhari expressed hope that this Eid will be a source of blessing, peace, prosperity and safety for all Nigerians, stressing that coexistence and stability will prevail in the country.

The President called on Nigerians to put the interest of the country above selfish interests and “use religion as a motivation for the love…