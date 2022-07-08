Insiders Connived with Terrorists to Attack Kuje Prison – THISDAYLIVE

*Says development symptomatic of security failure

*We’ve mobilised all security apparatuses after attackers, FG declares

Sunday Aborisade and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, was successful, because it was done in active connivance with some insiders at the facility.

Importantly, he said the incident spoke volume about the failure of the country’s security architecture.

But the federal government, has said it had mobilised all the nation’s security apparatuses to go after the attackers and fleeing escapees, ordering immediate activation of checkpoints across the country in search of them.

Lawan spoke, when he led a delegation of the senate leadership to assess the level of destruction done to the correctional facility by insurgents. The senators were conducted round the facility by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian…