Natural Oil, Gas Suppliers Seek Five-month Licencing Window for Diesel Importation – THISDAYLIVE

*Members to meet Buhari on forex scarcity, tax relief, others*PMS consumption: House demands details of seized, auctioned products from Customs

Emmanuel Addeh and Udora Orizu

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), a body of organised suppliers, stakeholders and practitioners in the nation’s oil and gas sector, yesterday called on the federal government to allow its members a five-month window to import diesel to stabilise supply and prices.

This was just as the House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee investigating the ‘actual daily consumption of petrol in Nigeria, yesterday demanded full details of all the petroleum products seized and auctioned by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

In a communiqué read by the National President of NOGASA, Mr. Bennett Korie, after the 2nd annual National Executive Council (NEC) and Stakeholders meeting in Abuja, NOGASA said it was planning to meet President Muhammadu Buhari to…