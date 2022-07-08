Our Men Couldn’t Hold Their Position Effectively, Says Aregbesola – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, could not but be harsh on security men deployed to protect the Kuje Prison before Tuesday attack by Boko Haram, describing them as men that could not hold their ground despite the amount of fortification they had.

Aregbesola who undertook a tour of the facility to assess the attack by the terrorist group, Boko Haram, said he could not just describe what happened at the custodial facility in the open.

He said: “We have a world class facility here by any standard. I am disappointed with the level of defence, we had enough men to protect this facility but unfortunately they couldn’t hold their position effectively for defence and that was the reason for the breach.

“Now my position is so clear, I have declared since April last year that all our facilities are red zones and that whoever attempt an attack must not live to tell the story. I still maintain this.

“Kuje is the most…