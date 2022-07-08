Tinubu Condemns Attack on Kuje Prison, Calls for Vigilance  – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asíwájú Bola Tinubu has condemned attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

In a statement issued Friday by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Tinubu noted that the incessant terror attacks plaguing the country was worrisome.

To this end, the presidential candidate called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and united behind constituted authorities.

Tinubu said: “Tuesday’s terror attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre is worrisome. These incessant attacks on government’s institutions and innocent citizens is a sad reminder that we still have a lot to do to put these evil forces in check.

“I totally condemn this dastardly attack. The government must immediately go after the attackers and fleeing inmates of this facility.

“While also calling for full investigation of the incident and the possible failure to act on…