Traditional Ruler Tasks FG, State Govt – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Following the incessant attack and reprisal in Bassa communities, traditional ruler, the Shaba of Mozum, Alhaji Haruna Abubakar, has called on the federal and Kogi State Governments to as a matter of highest urgency, take decisive steps to end the ongoing ethnic crisis bedevilling Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday, even as the royal father equally enjoined the state government to release the political and traditional leaders of the area detained as a result of the ethnic crisis between the Bassa women and Igbirra Mozum communities.

He explained that the incarceration of the Chairman of the local government area, Mallam Muhammed Muktar Shuaibu; the Aguma of Bassa, Chief William Keke; the Ohiogba of Mozum, Alhaji Khalid Ali Bukar; the House of Assembly member representing the area, Hon. Daniya Ranyi and President of Mozum Cultural and…