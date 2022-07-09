Another 7 Abducted Passengers Regain Freedom – THISDAYLIVE

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Seven of the 50 remaining abducted passengers of the Abuja- Kaduna train attacked on March 28

were reported to have been freed after 102 days in captivity.

According to reports by the Kaduna based Desert Herald newspaper, the seven victims, including the son of Prof. Ango Abdullahi, Chairman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), were released on Saturday following negotiations by Tukur Mamu, a media consultant to Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

Mamu is also the publisher of Desert Herald.

The terrorists had on June 11, released 11 of their victims following negotiations by Mamu.

The report listed those released as Bosede Olurotimi, Abubakar Zubairu, Alhassan Sule and Sadiq Ango Abdullahi.

Others, according to the report include, Muhammad Daiyabu Paki, Aliyu Usman and a foreign national of Pakistani origin, Dr. Muhammad Abuzar Afzal.

According to the report, those released were handed over to the military to be…