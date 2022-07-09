Atiku tasks Nigerians on Sacrifice, Love, Hope – THISDAYLIVE

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, has said that the essence of the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir is about sacrifice, love, and hope for a peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, and the world at large.

Atiku in a Sallah message he personally signed said the lack of unity amongst Nigerians, are the reasons why all citizens must do a sober reflection on the state of the nation as they mark this year’s Sallah.

“As we celebrate, I wish to remind that the essence of the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir is about sacrifice, love, and hope for a peaceful coexistence in our dear country, and the world at large.

“The purpose of the celebration has a bold reflection on Nigeria. Our country is broken and insecurity has become a daily menace staring all our compatriots in the face.

“The hardships in the land and the harrowing experiences that people go through to…