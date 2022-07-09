Buhari Celebrates Sallah in Daura,Tasks Nigerians on Nation’s Security – THISDAYLIVE

*Tells youth to learn to live together, explore new technology for better opportunities

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The mounting security challenges facing the country formed the bedrock of President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech after the Sallah prayer Saturday at his Daura hometown in Katsina State as he charged Nigerians to expose the criminal elements threatening the nation’s security.

This is coming just as he told youth corp members serving their fatherland to learn to live together with other Nigerians and explore new technology for greater opportunities.

The President also in the spirit of Sallah celebration donated two bulls, 10 rams and one million naira to corpers serving in Daura.

Speaking to newsmen after the Eid-Eid-el-Kabir prayers at his country home, President Buhari

said increased disclosure of unusual activities will expose bandits and terrorists, nudging the security apparatus to eliminate threats across the country.

He said…