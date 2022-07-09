Buhari Donates N1m, 10 Rams to Corps Members in Daura – THISDAYLIVE

President Muhammadu Buhari has donated 10 rams, two cows and N1 million to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ) members serving in his home town, Daura, in Katsina State.

The President made the donation during the Sallah celebration with the NYSC members on Saturday in Daura.

He commended the scheme for keeping up the dreams of its founding fathers as it was established to ensure unity and national integration.

Buhari said that the scheme was one of the weapons to unite Nigerians, saying that most of the corps members serving in Daura are from far away southern states.

He said that none of the corps members serving in Daura is from Katsina State, and if there is any, it must be on health grounds.

The president urged the management of the scheme to make frantic efforts to sustain the objectives of which it was established in 1973.

He advised the corps members who he described as true patriots to be vigilant and be security conscious…