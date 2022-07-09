Buhari Gets Update on Kuje Prison Attack, Departs for Daura – THISDAYLIVE

President Muhammadu Buhari has received briefing from security chiefs on latest development on Tuesday’s terrorist attack on Kuje Custodial Centre.

Confirming this to State House correspondents after the meeting of the National Security Council, presided over by the president on Friday in the State House, Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, said heads of security agencies briefed the president on what actually happened in Kuje and the way forward.

The minister quoted the president as directing the Armed Forces and other security agencies to take the necessary action towards ensuring that such incidents do not happen again.

He said: “The President was deeply concerned about these developments and he initiated today’s meeting, to enable security agencies, service chiefs, the Inspector General police, to brief the Council on what actually happened and the way forward.

“The Service Chiefs have been given very clear directives to ensure…