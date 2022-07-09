Burna Boy Making Waves with ‘Love, Damini’ – THISDAYLIVE

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Sound of pseudo gunshot twice. Not the kind heard at a recent nightclub shooting which is still being investigated. But one that greeted his entry on stage at a recent concert where he performed to a sold-out crowd. It sure amplified that moment as fans got ecstatic. The set that followed next and the reception was good to write home about as always. After all, it’s Burna Boy.

The Grammy-winning artiste is set to perform again this July during a summer tour dubbed “Love, Damini.” His performance has been the talk of social media, with a number of his fans singing his praises from Norway to Portugal to Wembley where the megastar performed a single ‘For My Hand’ featuring Ed Sheeran at Ed Sheeran’s Wembley Stadium show last Weekend.

The single is off Burna Boy’s latest studio album ‘Love, Damini’, which he dropped on July 8 via Atlantic Records. The singer had told Billboard the title of the Long Play (LP) is…