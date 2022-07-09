Don’t Get Tired of Praying Against Insecurity, Economic Crisis – THISDAYLIVE

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims and other faithful across the world on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival while also urging them not to get tired of praying for peace, security, and prosperity around the globe.

In a Sallah message signed by the head of his Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki reminded Muslims of the significance of Eid-el-Kabir which symbolised obedience to Allah, genuine sacrifice to and faith in their creator as well as the desire for peace and further advise Muslims to always demonstrate these values in their daily activities.

He advised members of the ummah in Nigeria to use the occasion of the festival to pray for peace, security, unity, and prosperity in the country because the lack of these elements is threatening to disintegrate Nigeria and set her people against each other.

“One cannot but note that this Sallah period has only advertised the endemic poverty,…