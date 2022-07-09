Fayemi, Akeredolu, Sanwo-Olu in Rivers to Woo Wike – THISDAYLIVE

* Ganduje says Tinubu has agreed to pick Muslim VP as APC’s presidential candidate departs France for Lagos

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Some governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike at his country home in Port Harcourt, apparently to woo him to join the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.

On the same day, Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje claimed that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, had agreed to pick a Muslim vice-presidential candidate for 2023.

Wike, who lost the presidential ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and also failed to get the Vice-Presidential ticket of the party, has been at loggerheads with the PDP ever since.

The governors who met with Wike yesterday were Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Akeredolu and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Ekiti, Ondo, and Lagos states,…