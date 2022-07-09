FEC Felicitates With  Muslims at Eid-El-Kabir, Calls for Peaceful Co-existence  – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Executive Council(FEC) has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the joyous occasion of this year’s Eid-el-kabir celebration.

In a statement signed on Saturday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, FEC urged all adherents of the Islamic faith to use the opportunity to continue to reflect on its lessons which include love, obedience , sacrifice and compassion among others.

FEC also implored believers to continue to promote national unity, peaceful co-existence for stability in order to enhance growth and development in all sectors of the nation’s economy.