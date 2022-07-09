For Jabeur, Elena History Beckons – THISDAYLIVE

History makers, Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will meet in the Wimbledon final after the pair claimed impressive victories in the last four.

Tunisian third seed Jabeur became the first Arab player to reach a Grand Slam singles final with a 6-2 3-6 6-1 win over Tatjana Maria, while Rybakina became the first singles player from Kazakhstan to reach a major final with a 6-3 6-3 dismantling of former champion Simona Halep.

Jabeur has become a favourite at Wimbledon, and she and good friend Maria thrilled the crowd, before sharing a long and loving embrace at the net as Jabeur secured victory.

Ranked second in the world, Jabeur is the first African woman to reach a major final since South Africa’s Sandra Reynolds at Wimbledon in 1960.

“It is a dream come true after years and years of work and sacrifice,” said Jabeur.

“I’m really happy it is paying off and now there is one more match to come.”

She and world number 23 Rybakina, who is the…