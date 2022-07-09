Give Us License to Import Diesel from Niger Republic, Chad – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze



The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has asked the federal government to issue its members licenses to import diesel from the Republic of Niger and Chad, Nigeria’s neighbouring countries, in order to avert the avoidable monumental paralysis of manufacturing activities that could arise from total shut down of production operations.

The MAN also tasked the government to develop a response strategy to address challenges emanating from the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

These demands were contained in a press release that was issued yesterday by the Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir.

The press release was titled ‘The Position of MAN on the Recent Increase in the Price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO)’, popularly called diesel, which MAN stated that its price went up by over 200 per cent.

The MAN said: “In light of the gravity of the precarious situation that we have found ourselves as a nation and…