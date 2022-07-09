 Kwara Spends N4bn on Salaries, Pensions Monthly, Says AbdulRazaq   – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said that his administration has spent over N4 billion monthly on payment of salaries and pensions of workers and retirees.

AbdulRazaq disclosed this in Ilorin, the state capital, Thursday’s night while speaking at a dinner organised in honour of the newly appointed honorary title holders by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Strategy, Alhaji Saadu Salahu, the governor said the policies and programmes of his administration, including prompt payment of workers’ salaries, establishment of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) hub and the launching of the new Ilorin Urban Masterplan were all geared towards ensuring prosperity for the people of the state.

He called on the people of Ilorin Emirate to take advantage of the new Ilorin Urban Masterplan to invest in their home town in order to reduce the problem of unemployment…