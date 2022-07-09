Obi Unveils Baba-Ahmed as Running Mate, Vows to Rescue Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

* LP’s VP candidate says he is happy to be part of the movement to save country

Bennett Oghifo

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, yesterday unveiled the founder of Baze University, Abuja, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

The 46-year-old economist cum politician served as Senator for Kaduna North from 2011 to 2012 and as a member of the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007.

Baba-Ahmed’s announcement came barely 24 hours after the Director-General, Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, announced his withdrawal as the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

Speaking at the unveiling yesterday, Obi, who apologised for the postponement of the event from Thursday to yesterday, said it signaled the party’s and his resolve in the journey to “take back Nigeria”.

Obi said: “It is good to be here today after weeks and months that we have gone round, consulted and…