Pharmacists Wage War against Doctors Over University Teaching Hospitals Bill – THISDAYLIVE

Pharmacists in the country are not backing down on their demand for equity and fairness in the management of tertiary health institutions as the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has slammed fresh efforts by the Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) to stop the Amendment Bill for University Teaching Hospitals.

President of the PSN, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, who declared as ill-conceived a recent proposal by the Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria to scrap the Amendment Bill for University Teaching Hospitals, said ‘’administering or managing a hospital has nothing to do with surgical skills. You do not bring in your wealth of experience as a specialist physician with stethoscope to run the hospital system.’’

In a press statement entitled: ‘Re: Bill for an Act to Amend the University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards etc) Act Cap U15 LFN 2004 Open all Frontiers of Restriction in Healthcare now’,…