Rattled by Terror Attacks, Buhari Convenes Security Meeting, Tells Service Chiefs to Raise their Game – THISDAYLIVE

*Minister: Terrorists overwhelmed security agents with superior weapons at Kuje prison

*NCoS declares fleeing inmates wanted

Deji Elumoye, Michael Olugbode and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Apparently rattled by two brazen attacks by terrorists last Tuesday at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, and also on his advance convoy in Dutsinma, Katsina State, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday summoned an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.

The terrorists freed hardened Boko Haram elements, alongside over 600 inmates, during the deadly attack at Kuje Correctional Centre, while two policemen were injured in the attack on the Presidency’s advance team of security guards, protocol and media officers.

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) later claimed responsibility for the Kuje Prison attack.

Present at yesterday’s Security Council meeting held at the State House, Abuja were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky…