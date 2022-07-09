Rufus Giwa Poly Students Protest Alleged Killing of Colleague by Amotekun in Ondo – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David

Students of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State yesterday protested the death of one of their colleagues, Folarera Ademola, an ND1 student from the Department of Science Laboratory Technology who was allegedly killed by an officer of the state Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun corps.

The protesting students have also given the state government a 24-hour ultimatum to hand over the said officer to the Nigeria Police for proper prosecution, take charge of the deceased’s burial, and compensate the family.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the Students’ Union President, Olorunda Oluwafemi, confirmed that the boy was shot on the 27th of June by an officer of the Amotekun in front of his parents’ house.

Oluwafemi added that the deceased suffered the gunshot wounds for 10 days before he was taken to the federal medical centre Owo, where he gave up the ghost yesterday (Thursday).

The protesting students also marched from…