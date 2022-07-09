US Court Says Mobil, Shell May Proceed with Enforcement of $1.8bn Award Against NNPC – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja with agency report

A United States Appeals Court yesterday said Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc affiliates may try to enforce part of a $1.8 billion arbitration award against Nigeria’s state-run oil company, in a dispute concerning oil extraction near the African country’s coastline.

In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a lower court judge erred in rejecting the entire October 2011 award, which by 2018 had grown to $2.67 billion including interest, against the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

It said the judge should have determined which parts of the award had been deemed enforceable by a Nigerian appeals court, a Reuters report stated.

Lawyers for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The dispute arose from a 1993 contract for Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Co to…