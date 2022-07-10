Curious Obsession with Water Resources Bill – THISDAYLIVE

Despite the rejection of the Water Resources Bill by most Nigerians, coupled with the popular clamour for resource control and power devolution to the states, the House of Representatives last week reintroduced the obnoxious bill for the federal government to seize control of Nigeria’s water resources, including the river banks for the resettlement of foreign herders, Ejiofor Alike reports

While most Nigerians are kicking against the concentration of powers in the hands of the federal government, some federal lawmakers have been pushing behind the scenes for the federal government to take over the control of Nigeria’s water resources, as it seized control of the oil and gas resources.

In a bill titled: ‘A Bill for An Act to Establish a Regulatory Framework for the Water Resources Sector in Nigeria, Provide for the Equitable and Sustainable Redevelopment, Management, Use and Conservation of Nigeria’s Surface Water and Groundwater Resources and…