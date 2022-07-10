Expose Criminals Threatening Nation’s Security, Buhari Charges Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

•Terrorists release seven of 50 remaining train passengers

•Kuje attack: Police rearrest fleeing Boko Haram suspect in Nasarawa

•NSCDC alerts on planned attacks on schools, churches, others

• In new measures, Irabor meets heads of security agencies daily

Deji Elumoye, Kingsley Nwezeh, Kuni Tyesi in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna and Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday charged Nigerians to expose the criminal elements threatening the nation’s security.

Speaking after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at his country home in Daura, Katsina State, Buhari said increased disclosure of unusual activities would expose bandits and terrorists, nudging the security apparatus to eliminate threats across the country.

The president’s charge came as seven of the 50 remaining abducted victims of the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna train attack yesterday regained their freedom after 102 days in captivity.

Also, the Nasarawa State Police…