Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Presidential candidate of the All progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced Senator Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, as his running mate.

The APC presidential candidate disclosed this to journalists shortly after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Sunday.

He described the former governor of Borno State as a capable, competent and reliable person.

Details soon…