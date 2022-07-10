MAN Laments High Cost of Diesel, Demands Licence to Import from Niger Republic, Chad – THISDAYLIVE

*Says industries are being converted to warehouses, event centres

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has decried the rising cost of diesel in the country and urged the federal government to issue its members licences to import the product from the Republic of Niger and Chad.

The association, which raised the alarm that industries were being converted to warehouses of imported goods and event centres, also called on the federal government to avert the total shutdown of production operations.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made the call in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos.

MAN represents more than 3,000 manufacturers spread across 10 sectors, 76 sub-sectors, and 16 industrial zones.

The manufacturing sector, which dominates export trade in the West African sub-region, employs more than five million workers, directly and indirectly, and contributes 8.46 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic…