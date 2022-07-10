Masari Resigns as APC Vice Presidential Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Gboyega Akinsanmi

The vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ibrahim Masari has withdrawn as the running mate of the presidential flagbearer, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Masari, former National Welfare Secretary of the APC, justified his decision on the ground that the presidential flagbearer will have latitude to give more accommodation and inclusion that will position the ruling party to win the 2023 presidential election.

This decision was contained in a statement he personally issued today in Saudi Arabia where he is presently performing the Hajj.

Tinubu had submitted his forms, with the inclusion of a ‘place holder’ as running mate to enable him beat deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The decision of Tinubu and the APC was aimed at meeting the statutory requirement and beat the June 17 deadline by INEC for presidential candidates to submit names of their running…