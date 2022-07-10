Stock Market Down N139bn on Profit-taking in FBN Holdings, Others – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

The stock market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed on a negative note from the prior week in four out of five trading sections due to continued sell-off in some stocks by investors who are beginning to position for the earning season.

The market capitalisation dropped by N139billion Week-on-week (WoW) to close at N27.803trillion, while the NGX All-Share Index shed 0.53 per cent W-o-W to close at 51,557.41 basis points.

Particularly, sell-offs in International Breweries, Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN), FBN Holdings (FBNH), FCMB Group and NASCON Allied Industries led the weekly loss.

Sectoral performance was largely bearish. The NGX Banking index declined by 0.31 per cent. NGX Insurance index recorded a weekly loss of 2.53 per cent, while NGX Oil & Gas index dipped by 0.41 per cent. On the other side, the NGX Consumer Goods Index and NGX Industrial Index rose by 1.42 per cent and 0.15 per cent respectively W-o-W.

The market…