Tinubu Has Settled for Muslim Running mate, Says Campaign Source – THISDAYLIVE

Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decided on his choice of running mate.

A highly-competent source in the Tinubu Campaign Organisation who requested anonymity confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

The source said Tinubu would make the name of the candidate public this week.

“The vice-presidential nominee may most likely be a former governor and senator from the Northeast part of Nigeria.

“The person is also by accident of birth a Muslim, confirming what Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said on Saturday that Tinubu had settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket,’’ the source said.

The source added that in picking the running mate, Tinubu was not thinking about religion, but about competence, exposure and intellectual depth of the candidate.

“The considerations given for the choice of a running mate were dictated by the…