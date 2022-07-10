Tinubu Returns from France, Urges FG to Go after Kuje Prison Attackers – THISDAYLIVE

Ejiofor Alike

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, yesterday returned to the country from France and called on the relevant authorities to go after Tuesday’s attackers of Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu travelled to France on June 27 for “important meetings”. While in France, billionaire business mogul, Mr Femi Otedola paid a visit to the APC national leader.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun also visited Tinubu in France.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos State governor particularly condemned the terrorists’ attack on the Kuje prison, describing the incessant terror attacks plaguing the country as worrisome.

While calling on Nigerians to remain vigilant and united behind constituted authorities, Tinubu said the fleeing inmates from the facility must be re-arrested and…