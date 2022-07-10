WHO Reports First Two Cases of Marburg Virus Disease in Ghana – THISDAYLIVE

*Nigeria records 880 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kunle Aderinokun

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported two suspected cases of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in Ghana.

If confirmed, the two cases would be first recorded in the West African country.

This is coming as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has raised the alarm over 880 fresh COVID-19 infections reported in Nigeria from July 2 to 8, though with no fatalities.

Marburg Virus Disease, formerly known as Marburg haemorrhagic fever, is a severe, often fatal illness in humans. The disease, which is in the same family as Ebola, the more well-known virus disease, was initially detected in 1967 after simultaneous outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany; and in Belgrade, Serbia. MVD causes severe viral haemorrhagic fever in humans and is highly infectious.

A statement from WHO noted that a preliminary analysis of samples taken from two patients by the country’s Noguchi Memorial Institute…