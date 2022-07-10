Will He Scale the Hurdle with Empoli? – THISDAYLIVE

Tyronne Ebuehi

Serie A outfit, Empoli, during the week announced the signing of Nigeria international, Tyronne Ebuehi from Portuguese side Benfica after he penned a three-year contract with the Blues for an undisclosed fee that will keep him at Stadio Carlo Castellani until 2025.

Last season, he represented Venezia in the Italian top flight, featuring in 19 matches, but could not rescue the Venice-based outfit from getting demoted to Serie B as they finished at the base of the log.

“Empoli Football Club announces that it has definitively acquired from Sport Lisboa and Benfica the right to the sports performance of Tyronne Ebuehi; the player has signed a contract until 30 June 2025,” a statement from the club read.

“Tyronne Ebuehi is a Nigerian and Dutch defender born in Haarlem on December 16, 1995. Raised in the youth sectors of DSOV, Hoofddorp, Young Boys, HFC EDO Zaterdag and ADO Den Haag, with the latter club he made his debut in the…