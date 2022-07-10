You Can’t Snatch Wike from PDP, Saraki Tells APC Governors – THISDAYLIVE

*Ayu to meet PDP govs as plot for his removal thickens

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has described last Friday’s visit by the Governors of Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos states, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Mr Olurotimi Akeredolu and Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to their Rivers State counterpart, Mr Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt as an exercise in futility.

Also, as the plot by some southern governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to remove the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, from office thickens, the embattled former President of the Senate has returned to the country to meet the governors and other stakeholders, THISDAY has learnt.

The three APC governors were said to be in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, apparently to woo the aggrieved PDP governor to the ruling APC.

But Saraki who spoke with journalists on Friday night in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on…