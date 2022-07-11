2023 May Be Nigeria’s Costliest Elections Ever in History – THISDAYLIVE

*Estimates N6trn to be spent to win presidential election

*Says moneybags ready to pay whatever price to secure victory

Dike Onwuamaeze

A member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said the 2023 elections would be the costliest in the country’s history, with the marginal cost of winning the presidential poll estimated at N6. 094 trillion.

Rewane addressed some of the 2023 election challenges in the July edition of the Lagos Business School’s breakfast presentation titled: “Analysts Bemused, Markets Confused and Speculators Amused,” a copy of which was made available to THISDAY at the weekend.

He projected that 34.65 million voters would be vulnerable to sell their votes, which politicians would be eager to purchase at N1.1 trillion, adding that the eventual winner of the presidential election would…