Edo to Host over 500 Stakeholders as Film Festival Berths in Benin – THISDAYLIVE

The Edo State Skills Development Agency, EdoJobs in collaboration with the Real Time International Film Festival (RTF) is set to host over 500 stakeholders in the industry for the seventh edition of the Real Time International Film Festival in Benin City.

The Managing Director of Edojobs, Ukinebo Dare, said the film festival is a programme by the Edo State government to reposition the state as a choice location for film and television productions.

She was quoted in a statement to have revealed that over 500 national and international filmmakers, producers, directors, actors, among other stakeholders in the industry would attend the festival which would be held at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage (VUCHSS), Kada Cinemas, and Edo Film Village simultaneously.

She noted that the festival would run for a period of nine days, from August 19th to August 27th, 2022, and would showcase films selected