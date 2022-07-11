For APC, It’s Tinubu-Shettima Ticket – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale and Michael Olugbode write on what informed the choice of Senator KassimShettima as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

After too much dilly-dally and horse-trading, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, confirmed the fears of some Nigerians when he announced the former Governor of Borno state, Senator KashimShettima as his running-mate ahead of the July 15 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for political parties to substitute their candidates where necessary.

Recall that Tinubu had on May 7th defeated 13 other aspirants to clinch the party’s presidential ticket, after scoring 1,271 votes against his closest rival, the former Minister of Transportation, Hon. RotimiAmaechi who scored 316 votes and Vice President YemiOsinbajo, with 235 votes. Following his emergence, there have…