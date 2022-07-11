Health Workers Union Threatens to Embark on Strike in Solidarity with ASUU, Others – THISDAYLIVE

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has said it will go on a solidarity strike in support of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and other unions.

MHWUN National President,

Mr Biobelemoye Josiah, issued the threat in a statement he jointly signed with Acting Secretary General of the union, Mr Auwalu Kiyawa, yesterday in Abuja.

The statement is entitled; “MHWUN stands in solidarity with the university based unions in the ongoing struggle to emancipate and reposition the public tertiary Institutions in Nigeria for progressive development’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reported that ASUU, and other unions in public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, have been on industrial action for more than six months over alleged failure of the Federal Government to meet their demands.

The unions are demanding funding of the revitalisation fund, earned allowances, implementation of the…