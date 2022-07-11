IOCs Killing Local Oil Servicing Companies in Nigeria, Says Wabote – THISDAYLIVE

*Wants 40% costs reduction deal with NNPC, oil majors renegotiated

Emmanuel Addeh

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote has taken a swipe at international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the country, urging them to stop the maltreatment of indigenous firms in the sector.

Speaking at the just-concluded Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) in Abuja, Wabote stated that as the IOCs complain about the inclement business environment, they must also take cognisance of their negative attitude towards local oil servicing companies.

Specifically, the NCDMB helmsman told the oil majors to promptly pay for contracts with the local entities and stop giving excuses even when they (IOCs) initiated the deals.

In some cases, Wabote lamented that the local firms were required to form consortiums, sign performance bonds after borrowing from the banks, noting that if the IOCs should come into equity, then…