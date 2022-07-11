Lawan, North East N’Assembly Members Back Shettima’s Choice as VP Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade

Federal lawmakers from the North East geopolitical zone in the National Assembly have congratulated Senator Kashim Shettima over his choice as the Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 general elections.

The APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, unveiled Shettima as his running mate after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Daura, Katsina State.

Reacting to the development in a statement in Abuja on Monday, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who is the Chairman of the North – East Caucus in the federal parliament, said all his colleagues fully supported Shettima’s choice.

Lawan in the statement personally signed by him and made available to THISDAY in the nation’s capital, said Tinubu and the APC, made the right choice in Shettima.

He said the National Assembly North-East legislators, were convinced that Shettima would demonstrate great competence, integrity and courage in…