Linking Shettima to Boko Haram, Wrong, Mischievous, Says Shehu Sani – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Human Rights activist, who is a Senator in the Eight National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has faulted those who are linking the Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Kashim Shettima, to the dreaded Boko Haram sect.

He, however, said those who were aggrieved over the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party had the constitutional right to express their objections.

Sani, in a statement on Monday, noted that the remarks that trailed the choice of Shettima, including insinuations and allegations linking him to the formation, growth and deadly destruction by the Boko Haram group was condemnable and mischievous.

He said, “Shettima as the Governor of Borno State has invested his much time, energy and the resources of Borno state in combatting, containing and curtailing the activities of the terrorists group.

“Shettima has no hand in the abduction of the Chibok girls. He has done more than anyone in contributing and…