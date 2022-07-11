MSF Seeks FG, UN Intervention over Rising Malnutrition in Crisis-ridden North-West – THISDAYLIVE

*Says thousands of lives at risk, over 50,000 already treated

*Buhari’s home state most impacted

Emmanuel Addeh

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) translated to mean ‘Doctors without Borders,’ an international medical humanitarian organisation has raised the alarm over the rocketing number of malnourished children in Nigeria’s north-west.

In a statement at the weekend, the body which provides medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics and disasters, called on the Nigerian authorities and the United Nations (UN) to intervene before the situation becomes uncontainable.

“MSF teams in northwest Nigeria are witnessing and treating a growing malnutrition crisis, with thousands of kids’ lives at stake.

“The crisis remains largely ignored, with the UN and donors overlooking the urgent needs of the north-west. MSF urges UN and international agencies and donors to immediately scale up their funding and response support to the crisis in…