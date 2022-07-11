Nigeria Draw Cameroon in Battle for World Cup Ticket  – THISDAYLIVE

Femi Solaja

Following Super Falcons’ 4-0 defeat of Burundi in WAFCON 2022 Group C final game last night, defending champion Nigeria have been lined up to play Lionesses of Cameroon in one of the quarter final matches beginning from Wednesday.

In the fixtures released by CAF before this stage of the tournament, it is the second placed teams in Group B and C that will play in the last of the four quarter finals fixtures on Thursday 14th July.

Interestingly, the fixture has recorded the highest head-to-head encounter more than any other in the history of Nigeria’s 12th participation in the now biennial women’s continental football.

On record, the neighbouring countries have met 12 times with Nigeria winning 10 times, drew once and lost just one time to the emerging power house in African football.

Nigeria got the better of the Cameroonian in the maiden edition of the tournament in 1991 when Super Falcons won 2-0 and 4-0 over two…