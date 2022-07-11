Police Rearrest Kuje Prison Escappee in Niger – THISDAYLIVE

By Laleye Dipo

One of the inmates of the custodial facility in Kuje, the federal Capital Territory, Kazeem Murtala, has been rearrested.

Murtala aged 54 years was rearrested in Suleja town of Niger state on Monday according to a statement by the Niger state police Commissioner Mr Monday Bala Kuyars.

Kuyars said in the statement that the rearrested escapee was nabbed in the Bakassi area of Suleja town following intelligence from members of the community.

According to the police boss Murtala had confessed to the police that he was among those that escaped from Kuje prison.

Part of the statement reads: “During interrogation, the inmate confessed that he escaped from Kuje Custodial Center during the attack where he was serving jail term after conviction for an offense he committed and he has been in the custody for the past two years”.

The Police boss commended the efforts of the patrol team and directed that the inmate should be transferred to…