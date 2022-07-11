Raheem Sterling Set for Chelsea Medical with £50m Deal   – THISDAYLIVE

Raheem Sterling is set to undergo a medical at Chelsea ahead of a £50million move from Manchester City, 90min reports.

Sterling is departing the Etihad Stadium following a hugely successful seven years where he has helped City win four Premier League titles.

The England international had previously been linked with a move to Barcelona but Chelsea have made a big push to sign him this summer.

As reported by 90min, personal terms were agreed with Sterling some time ago and the two clubs have now finalised a transfer fee. It is understood that Chelsea will be paying around £50m for Sterling’s services, whose City contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Sources have told 90min that Sterling will undergo a medical in the near future, likely within 48 hours. He will then join up with the Chelsea squad that is currently on tour in the United States.

Sterling is set to become the Blues’ first signing of the Todd Boehly…