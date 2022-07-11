We’re Not Losing Sleep over APC’s Muslim- Muslim Ticket, There Other Options – THISDAYLIVE

*Says any politician who has no regard for Nigeria’s diversity does so at his/her peril

By John Shiklam

The Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (Northern CAN), said it is not bothered about the Muslim- Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as there are other political parties contesting for the 2023 elections.

Secretary General of Northern CAN, Mr. Sunday Oibe stated this in an interview with THISDAY on Monday in Kaduna.

Oibe said, “As an organisation, we are not loosing sleep over the decision of a political party who has no regards for our diversity and the ethno- religious tensions threatening our fragile peace and existence as a country”.

He said the APC is insensitive to the challenges of ethnic and religious tension that have continued to raise suspicion and kept the country divided.

“As a Christian leader, I will not support Christian- Christian ticket….