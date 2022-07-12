Celebrities Laud Funke Akindele’s  Emergence as Lagos PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Following the confirmation of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State for the 2023 general election, some Nigerian celebrities have congratulated and wished her well.

Akindele in a video on her Instagram page on Tuesday, announced that she was the running mate to the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, known as Jandor.

“I am not unaware of the cost of this assignment on my vibrant career, which I must now necessarily put on hold.

“It’s a huge personal sacrifice. My resolve is that no sacrifice is too huge for the actualisation of the urgent mission to rescue our people and our dear state.

“I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl-child.

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement…