FIDA Advocates Establishment of Psychosocial Centres for Traumatised Women, Girls – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has called on government at all levels to establish and equip with manpower centres for women and girls in need of psychosocial support.

The General Secretary of FIDA, Abuja branch, Mojirayo Ogunlana-Nkanga, who made the call in Abuja during her paper presentation on gender on the theme “Peace, security and gender”, said only private centres give the needed services and this has become burdensome for individuals and organisations in terms of cost.

In the programme, which was centred on a research study on farmers-herders crisis in North-central Nigeria,

Ogunlana-Nkanga said the need for pyschosocial support and availability of government-owned centres has become expedient due to the new realities, while emphasising that women and girls have become the most vulnerable during every civil unrest.

